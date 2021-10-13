FlexITy Acquires MSP Business From Rally Enterprises

FlexITy Solutions Inc. has acquired the managed IT services provider (MSP) business unit of Rally Enterprises. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 637 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

FlexITy, headquartered in Richmond Hill, also has offices in Toronto and Winnipeg, Canada. The company serves multiple vertical markets — with a particular emphasis on patient-centric modernizations designed for Canadian healthcare.

Rally, based in Toronto, will exit the MSP sector to focus on fiber optic network and broadband services.

In a prepared statement about the deal, FlexITy CEO Lenny Liscio said:

“We are extremely excited about the acquisition of Rally’s Managed Services division. To meet the demands of today’s market, FlexITy has evolved its focus and reorganized operations to be more nimble, efficient and responsive to our customer’s needs. This acquisition further strengthens how we can help our customers bridge the gap between where they are now and where technology can take their business in the future. FlexITy has a sixteen-year legacy of excellence in providing innovative solutions across multiple industries, employing the best technology from leading partners to assist in their customers’ digital transformation and other initiatives.”

Added Rally CEO Paul G. Smith:

“We’ve seen substantial growth with our residential telecom services. This divestment allows the Rally team to focus on better serving our residential customers and further growing our specialized healthcare services, while our managed services customers will benefit from the additional resources, solutions and specialists that FlexITy brings. Both companies greatly respect and value the other and are in constant communication to ensure a seamless transition.”

So what’s next? FlexITy vowed to make additional acquisitions.