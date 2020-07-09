eDiscovery Mergers and Acquisitions: M&A Deal List
Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity among eDiscovery technology consulting firms remains steady. Here's an M&A eDiscovery deal list.
Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity among legal IT services firms and eDiscovery companies has remained steady in recent years.
eDiscovery stands for “electronic discovery,” a civil litigation process of discovery carried out in electronic formats. This is most often encompassed by electronically stored information, or ESI, according to AIIM .
ESI can include emails, instant messaging chats, documents, accounting databases, CAD/CAM files, web sites, and any other electronic information that could be relevant evidence in a lawsuit. It can also include “raw data” and “metadata,” which forensic investigators can review for hidden evidence, AIIM adds.
Example deals include:
- July 2020: Xact Data Discovery (XDD) acquired RVM Enterprises.
- January 2020: Legility acquired Inventus.
- January 2020: Kroll acquired RP Digital Security.
- 2019: Trustpoint.One acquires Kelly Legal Managed Services.
- 2019: Backed by private equity, HaystackID acquired eTERA Consulting.
- 2016 : Franklin Data acquired Scarab Consulting.
- 2016: Special Counsel acquired of D4.
- 2016: Epiq Systems & DTI merged as part of a $1 billion deal.
