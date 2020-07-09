Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity among legal IT services firms and eDiscovery companies has remained steady in recent years.

eDiscovery stands for “electronic discovery,” a civil litigation process of discovery carried out in electronic formats. This is most often encompassed by electronically stored information, or ESI, according to AIIM .

ESI can include emails, instant messaging chats, documents, accounting databases, CAD/CAM files, web sites, and any other electronic information that could be relevant evidence in a lawsuit. It can also include “raw data” and “metadata,” which forensic investigators can review for hidden evidence, AIIM adds.

eDiscovery Mergers and Acquisitions: M&A Deal List

Example deals include: