DattoCon21 Face-to-Face Conference: Datto Has Plan B Just In Case

DattoCon21 remains planned for October in Seattle. But Datto has Plan B in case COVID-19 forces face-to-face DattoCon21 cancellation, CEO Tim Weller says.

Datto is closely monitoring the COVID-19 Delta variant, and its potential impact on DattoCon21. a face-to-face MSP conference planned for October in Seattle, CEO Tim Weller said during the company’s August 11, 2021 earnings call.

DattoCon21 is planned as a hybrid event with face-to-face and virtual components. Weller said the face-to-face plan remains in place, but didn’t guarantee that the face-to-face component will happen.

“Clearly, health and safety predominate and if it’s not possible, we won’t do it [DattoCon21 face to face],” Weller told Wall Street analysts. “And we are not going to put employees, MSPs, other vendor partners [at risk].”

Keep in mind: The paragraph above was one sound bite in a longer discussion on the earnings call. Weller was not predicting an actual cancellation. And at present, the face-to-face event plan remains in place — though attendance could be pressured by the pandemic’s status worldwide, he allowed.

“So I would think a betting person would assume it’s meaningfully smaller than a full size event in terms of in-person,” Weller said. “But one thing that’s happened and gone very well for us in the pandemic is, we have had some phenomenal 1,000, 2,00- plus person events, many of those [virtually]. And so we know how to run large virtual events at scale as well. So we feel pretty well hedged. And we have got Plan A, Plan B on all those things.”

Upcoming MSP Technology Conference

Multiple technology companies will be tracking the Delta variant’s spread as their MSP technology conferences approach. Upcoming events include:

Watch the ChannelE2E homepage and our complete technology industry calendar for ongoing schedule updates — and potential changes.