Datadog Network Device Monitoring: A New MSP Option?

Datadog has extended beyond cloud and application monitoring to launch Network Device Monitoring. The new software can monitor servers, routers, switches and firewalls, regardless of their physical location, according to Datadog.

Network Device Monitoring is built on top of Datadog’s infrastructure monitoring product, and uses machine learning algorithms, such as anomaly and outlier detection, to proactively alert before customers experience slowdowns, according to the statement.

We’re checking to see if Network Device Monitoring is multi-tenant for MSPs. We’ll update this blog if/when we hear back from Datadog on that question..

Datadog: End-to-End Observability for MSPs?

The network capabilities, available now, are one piece of a Datadog’s larger software strategy. Widely deployed by corporate IT departments, Datadog’s cloud-based software has also caught on with some MSPs. The company’s overall platform brings together end-to-end traces, metrics, and logs to make customer “applications, infrastructure, and third-party services entirely observable,” Datadog asserts.

Roll all of those capabilities together, and businesses can improve security, reduce downtime and improve end-user experiences, Datadog claims.

The company typically competes against Cisco AppDynamics, Dynatrace, New Relic and various SolarWinds IT monitoring tools, among others. In some ways, Datadog Network Device Monitoring could also wind up competing against Auvik Networks, a popular platform within MSP circles.

Datadog Business Performance

Demand for Datadog’s cloud-based software is especially strong. Revenue was $233.5 million in Datadog’s Q2 of 2021, up of 67% year-over-year, the company announced in August 2021. The company expects to announce Q3 of 2021 results on November 4.

