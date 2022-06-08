ConnectWise IT Nation Secure 2022 Live Blog: MSP Security News Updates

Hundreds of MSPs — and more than 1,000 attendees — are on-hand for ConnectWise’s IT Nation Secure 2022 conference this week in Orlando, Florida. CEO Jason Magee (pictured above) recapped many of the milestones listed below, while Chief Customer Officer Craig Fulton navigated specific security product and service updates with ConnectWise leaders. Here’s a live blog tracking all of the conference updates & news for security-focused MSPs.

Got news to share at the conference? Please email me the details: [email protected].

13. Cloud Security Partnership: Bitdefender and ConnectWise have expanded their partnership and product integrations. The latest move integrates Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud Security for MSPs, Advanced Threat Security (ATS), and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions into the ConnectWise Security Operations Center (SOC) service, the companies said.

12. Cyber Insurance Partnership: A new partnership between ConnectWise, ControlCase and Fifthwall Solutions provides the “education, automation and rate-quote-bind assistance needed to help MSPs prepare for and procure insurance, eliminating dozens of steps they and their customers would otherwise have to take,” the companies said. The integrated workflow looks like this:

ControlCase built a ConnectWise Manage application that guides the MSP through a cybersecurity assessment.

When partners and customers are ready, Fifthwall Solutions is then available to provide insurance quotes from over 35 providers.

11. ConnectWise Security Stack: The company emphasized its expertise across SIEM, EDR/MDR, cloud app security and policy management, and SOC services. Also, the Asio platform (the ConnectWise foundation for micro-services) now supports ConnectWise Risk Assessment (formerly known as Fortify Assessment).

10. SentinelOne Integration: ConnectWise BrightGauge now features a SentinelOne integration — which allows partners to create “actionable security dashboards.”

9. Security Documentation: ITBoost now has a suite of standard operating procedures (SOPs) that support incident response and information security policies.

8. Password Management and Privileged Access Management: Password Boss and AutoElevate have rebranded under the CyberFox moniker. The company offers password management and privileged access management solutions designed for MSPs. Former ConnectWise President David Bellini leads the business, with key contributors that include ConnectWise and Liongard veteran Adam Slutskin.

7. Partnership – Cyber Insurance and SaaS Application Security: SeedPod Cyber is offering MSPs using Augmentt Discover and Augmentt Secure up to 40% off the cost of cyber insurance for the customers they serve. Augmentt was founded by N-able veterans Derik Belair and Gavin Garbutt.

6. Incident Response for MSPs: The recently announced ConnectWise Incident Response service is now generally available to MSPs. While giants like Mandiant earn headlines for Fortune 500 incident response services, ConnectWise is seeking to position its services as more tailored — both technically and financially — for MSPs across the SMB sector.

5. ConnectWise Partner Program for Cybersecurity: Initial details surfaced in May 2021. We’ll be seeing updates at the conference.

4. CISO: Keep a close eye on ConnectWise CISO Patrick Beggs. No doubt, he will describe how ConnectWise continues to harden its software development practices and overall code base.

3. ConnectWise Cybersecurity Products and Services: Here, the name to know is Raffael Marty, general manager of Cybersecurity at ConnectWise. The cyber effort involves some home-grown products along with multiple acquisitions — names like Continuum, Perch Security and StratoZen. We’ll be watching to see how ConnectWise potentially fine-tunes the positioning and branding of such services.

2. ConnectWise Asio: Speaking of code bases, ConnectWise’s new products and services are being built atop the Asio code-base. We’ll be watching to see which security services — if any — debut atop Asio.

