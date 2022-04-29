Cloud Market Share 2022: Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud
What type of cloud market share do Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform each hold — and what are the implications for the Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs?
Here are the latest cloud market share stats and associated trends, which may help MSPs and IT consulting firms to understand next steps and opportunities in the managed cloud services market.
Among the factoids to note, according to Canalys:
- Cloud Services Market Share: In Q1 of 2022, the top three cloud infrastructure providers were AWS (33% market share), Microsoft Azure (21%) and Google Cloud (8%).
- Cloud Services Market Dominance: Those Big Three public cloud service providers (CSPs) now control a combined 62% of the market, which is up from a 58% combined market share as of Q3 of 2022.
- Overall Cloud Services Spending: Worldwide cloud infrastructure services spending reached $55.9 billion in Q1 of 2022, up 34% compared to Q1 of 2021. The Big Three CSPs — AWS, Azure and Google Cloud — grew at a combined 42% in Q1 of 2022 compared to Q1 of 2021.
MSPs, Global Systems Integrators and Resellers: Cloud Partnership Moves
Amid those growth rates, ChannelE2E is seeing more and more of the Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs extend from one cloud (say, AWS) to support multi-cloud capabilities (say, Azure and/or Google Cloud).
Moreover, global systems integrators — including Accenture, Atos, Deloitte, HCL Technologies, TCS, Kyndryl, Tech Mahindra and Wipro, are building practices with tens of thousands of cloud engineers and consultants, Canalys notes. Much of the expansion includes MSP and cloud consulting acquisitions.
Moreover, smaller consultants, resellers, service providers and distributors are pursuing similar strategies as mid-market and SMB customers also demand support with cloud adoption, Canalys added.
AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Extend From MSP to MSSP Partners
Next up, the major public cloud providers are introducing MSSP-focused partner programs to engage managed security services providers.
Example moves include:
- Microsoft’s MSSP Partner Program: The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is a fast-growing ecosystem of MSSPs and ISVs (independent software vendors. Here are the latest MSSPs to join Microsoft MISA, as covered by MSSP Alert.
- AWS MSSP Competency: AWS in August 2021 introduced the Level 1 MSSP Competency for AWS Partners as it tries to foster new partnerships with MSSPs and ISVs. AWS Partners can earn this competency to deliver AWS security and monitoring as a fully managed service.
- Google Cloud MSSP Partner Program: Google Cloud announced the Chronicle MSSP Partner Program in April 2022. The Google security move, first previewed by MSSP Alert in February 2022, follows Google’s acquisition of Siemplify in January of 2022.
Many of those MSSPs and MSPs are embracing cloud security posture management (CSPM) and associated monitoring tools to ensure AWS, Azure and Google Cloud customers properly configure and safeguard their cloud workloads.
In fact, more than 40 percent of MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSP for 2021 survey participants leverage CSPM to safeguard their cloud customer workloads.
No Comments