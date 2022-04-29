Cloud Market Share 2022: Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud

Cloud infrastructure market share for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure & Google Cloud Platform, according to Canalys. MSP & MSSP implications explained.

What type of cloud market share do Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform each hold — and what are the implications for the Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs?

Here are the latest cloud market share stats and associated trends, which may help MSPs and IT consulting firms to understand next steps and opportunities in the managed cloud services market.

Among the factoids to note, according to Canalys:

In Q1 of 2022, the top three cloud infrastructure providers were AWS (33% market share), Microsoft Azure (21%) and Google Cloud (8%). Cloud Services Market Dominance: Those Big Three public cloud service providers (CSPs) now control a combined 62% of the market, which is up from a 58% combined market share as of Q3 of 2022.

Those Big Three public cloud service providers (CSPs) now control a combined 62% of the market, which is up from a 58% combined market share as of Q3 of 2022. Overall Cloud Services Spending: Worldwide cloud infrastructure services spending reached $55.9 billion in Q1 of 2022, up 34% compared to Q1 of 2021. The Big Three CSPs — AWS, Azure and Google Cloud — grew at a combined 42% in Q1 of 2022 compared to Q1 of 2021.

MSPs, Global Systems Integrators and Resellers: Cloud Partnership Moves

Amid those growth rates, ChannelE2E is seeing more and more of the Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs extend from one cloud (say, AWS) to support multi-cloud capabilities (say, Azure and/or Google Cloud).

Moreover, global systems integrators — including Accenture, Atos, Deloitte, HCL Technologies, TCS, Kyndryl, Tech Mahindra and Wipro, are building practices with tens of thousands of cloud engineers and consultants, Canalys notes. Much of the expansion includes MSP and cloud consulting acquisitions.

Moreover, smaller consultants, resellers, service providers and distributors are pursuing similar strategies as mid-market and SMB customers also demand support with cloud adoption, Canalys added.

AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Extend From MSP to MSSP Partners

Next up, the major public cloud providers are introducing MSSP-focused partner programs to engage managed security services providers.

Example moves include:

Many of those MSSPs and MSPs are embracing cloud security posture management (CSPM) and associated monitoring tools to ensure AWS, Azure and Google Cloud customers properly configure and safeguard their cloud workloads.

In fact, more than 40 percent of MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSP for 2021 survey participants leverage CSPM to safeguard their cloud customer workloads.