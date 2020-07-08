Digital Solutions Provider Brillio Acquires Cognetik for Analytics Push

Digital technology solutions provider Brillio acquires Cognetik; gains data analytics and omni-channel expertise in the United States and beyond.

In an effort to expand its analytics offering, Silicon Valley-based digital technology consulting and solutions firm Brillio has acquired Cognetik for an undisclosed sum.

This is M&A deal 272 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

Brillio Acquires Cognetik: Mutual Analytics Focus

Cognetik, headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, provides data and insights with an eye toward improving digital experiences for its customers. Key clients include Facebook, Pizza Hut, and McDonald’s. The company has additional offices throughout the United States and in Romania.

New owner Brillio has expanded its analytics offerings at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30 percent over the last three years, and the company sees Cognetik’s experience as a potential boon for its clients.

Cognetik’s capabilities in customer and marketing analytics, customer experience, multi-channel experience optimization, and experience within the Adobe ecosystem will shore up Brillio’s ability to provide its clients with best-of-breed solutions for personalization and omni-channel experiences, Brillio said.

Cognetik’s delivery presence in Romania will also bolster Brillio’s global delivery capability and better enable the company to recruit talent from Europe, the firm said.

Brillio Acquires Cognetik: Executive Perspectives

Raj Mamodia, founder and CEO of Brillio, commented on the deal:

“This marks a significant milestone in Brillio’s growth journey, which continues its forward momentum even in a challenging market. The industry depth and experience Cognetik brings in advanced analytics, particularly in the areas of customer experience personalization and web analytics, along with Brillio’s existing strength in data science and data engineering, will ensure our customers leverage insights from data and become more relevant than ever.”

Daniel Herdean, CEO and co-founder of Cognetik, added: