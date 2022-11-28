AWS re:Invent 2022 Live Blog: MSP and Partner News Day 1

When AWS re:Invent 2022 kicks off today (November 28), thousands of partners will be on hand for Amazon’s massive public cloud conference. But what exactly can MSPs, ISVs (independent software vendors), IT consulting firms and cybersecurity companies expect at AWS re:Invent 2022?

AWS re:Invent 2022 Cloud Conference News

Send Us News Tips: If you have news from the conference to share then please email me the details ([email protected]).

12. Cloud Data Management: Informatica launched a new suite of cloud data management services for AWS. The services are designed for departmental users, developers, data scientists and data engineers across all skill levels. Among the developments to note:

Informatica Data Loader is now embedded directly in the Amazon Redshift console, “allowing customers to go from data ingestion to insights in minutes,” the company said.

Informatica Data Marketplace now supports AWS Data Exchange to offer a unified self-service data marketplace.

Informatica INFACore supports Amazon SageMaker Studio to simplify development and management of complex data pipelines for building and deploying ML models, the company said.

11. MSP and Data Management: 2nd Watch has earned the Data and Analytics Competency from AWS. The competency recognizes MSPs and IT consulting firms for their ability to collect, store, govern and analyze data at scale.

10. AWS Training and IT Services: WiPro has launched AWS Skills Guild, a “comprehensive enablement program for large enterprises to build cloud skills through integrated delivery of AWS learning opportunities.” Wipro Step Up will use the AWS Skills Guild framework to transform the way employees engage with clients on their AWS Cloud journeys.

9. Partnership: Compass UOL and AWS plan to build an AWS business unit, with dedicated AWS skilled professionals, working on “accelerating IT modernization objectives of enterprises and customers from the private and public sectors,” the two companies said.

8. AWS and Clean Water: AWS expects to be water positive (water+) by 2030, returning more water to communities than it uses in its direct operations, the company said.

7. Software Supply Chain Security: Chainguard Enforce is now available in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. Chainguard Enforce is a software supply chain risk management platform that “helps organizations secure every step of the software development lifecycle, by continuously monitoring security metadata to make real-time policy decisions for container application workloads,” Chainguard said.

6. Keynotes to track: Among those scheduled to address the crowd…

CEO Adam Selipsky;

CTO Werner Vogels;

Senior VP of AWS Utility Computing Peter DeSantis;

VP of AWS Worldwide Channels and Alliances Ruba Borno; and

VP of AWS Database, Analytics, and Machine Learning Swami Sivasubramanian.

5. Robot Fleet Management: Amazon days before the conference launched AWS IoT RoboRunner, a service that helps “fleets of robots seamlessly work together,” the company said.

4. AWS and MSP Partners: Many of the Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs also partner closely with AWS. But only 159 MSPs or so are part of that partner program — a surprisingly low figure considering the size and scale of AWS; the number of customers that need cloud managed services; and the number of MSPs worldwide. We’ll be watching for new/updated MSP partner specializations — along with details about which partners are on the move.

3. AWS and MSSP Partners: As of mid-2022, AWS began to embrace at least six types of MSSPs (managed security service providers). We expect plenty of cybersecurity updates at the conference, but we don’t necessarily think more MSSP partner program components will surface. Instead, those moves will likely surface at the AWS re:Inforce 2023 conference — which is set for June in California.

2. Avoiding Layoff Distractions?: Amazon layoffs will impact roughly 10,000 employees, and those job cuts won’t be completed until sometime in 2023. The big question: Will the layoffs impact AWS partner initiatives with MSPs and MSSPs? We’ll be listening for clues.

