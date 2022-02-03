Atos Buyout Speculation: IT Services, Cybersecurity Breakup Rumor

Global IT consulting company Atos could be acquired and broken up by multiple parties, a report suggests. But nobody has confirmed an Atos buyout is coming.

Global IT consulting company Atos could be acquired and broken up by multiple parties, a Reuters report suggests. The speculation involves private equity potentially buying the core Atos IT consulting business, and Thales potentially acquiring the Atos cybersecurity and MSSP business operations.

Nobody has gone on-the-record to say such a deal is coming. And the speculation surfaces at a somewhat surprising time.

Indeed, Atos announced a new CEO and completed the Cloudreach acquisition in January 2022. The moves reinforced an Atos effort to accelerate a shift towards monthly recurring revenues (MRR), managed cloud services, and SaaS-oriented application migrations.

Among the challenges for new Atos CEO Rodolphe Belmer: The company has 107,000 employees and worldwide scale. But revenue growth has been inconsistent — especially compared to cloud-centric MSPs and MSSPs that are riding the managed services and cybersecurity market waves.

Amid that market reality, Atos has been acquiring various cloud-centric MSPs, MSSPs and IT consulting firms. Still, the latest M&A rumor involves Thales potentially working with private equity firms to coordinate a buyout and breakup of Atos, according to Reuters…