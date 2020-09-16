Accenture Acquires SAP Partner SALT Solutions

Accenture acquires SALT Solutions for Industry X branch focus on IoT, data analytics, and artificial intelligence.

Accenture is acquiring SALT Solutions AG, a technology consultancy from Würzburg, Germany, for an undisclosed amount.

SALT Solutions is an SAP Gold Partner with additional offices in Berlin, Dresden, Düsseldorf, Munich and Stuttgart. The firm implements and maintains IT systems for production, operations, and logistics at leading German automotive, manufacturing, consumer goods, and chemicals companies.

Like many of Accenture’s other recent acquisitions, SALT Solutions will join Accenture Industry X, the branch of the company that focuses on IoT, data analytics, and artificial intelligence. SALT Solutions brings a team of over 500 employees.

This acquisition will help expand Accenture Industry X’s digital manufacturing, operations, and supply chain business in Germany, the company said.

Accenture Acquires SALT Solutions: Executive Insight

Frank Riemensperger, market unit lead for Accenture in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Russia, commented:

“To win in today’s changing global industry landscape, companies need to excel in Industry 4.0 and put digital at the core of their business. SALT Solutions’ expert knowledge and experience in dynamic digital manufacturing and optimization will significantly deepen Accenture’s shop floor expertise.”

Nigel Stacey, global lead for Accenture Industry X, added:

“We are building cloud-based industrial IoT platforms for our clients that capture and turn underused shop floor information into insights for real-time and long-term strategic decision-making. SALT Solutions’ unique production and logistics expertise will be a key enabler for these platforms.”

Maximilian Brandl, CEO of SALT Solutions, commented:

“By joining Accenture Industry X, we will be able to offer clients a holistic approach to their digital transformation of manufacturing operations and logistics, adding even more value along the entire supply chain.”

Accenture Bolstering Digital, Operations Capabilities

Accenture sees the acquisition of SALT Solutions as “pivotal” to bolstering its digital manufacturing and operations capabilities, which the company has been growing through acquisitions in different markets.

These deals include:

This latest deal follows other acquisitions Accenture has made to strengthen Industry X in Germany, which include embedded software company ESR Labs, technology consultancy Zielpuls, and strategic design consultancy designaffairs.

