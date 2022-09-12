5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 12 September 2022

Greetings and salutations. Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, September 12, 2022. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. DattoCon22 Live Blog Day 2: Get the latest DattoCon22, Kaseya, Datto & MSP partner news here.

2. ConnectWise Automate Patch: MSPs that run ConnectWise Automate should apply this patch to fix an access control vulnerability with the RMM (remote monitoring and management) software.

3. Government Software Contract Overhaul?: The top Democratic senator responsible for government oversight is drafting legislation that would overhaul how the federal government buys software, a move that could force Microsoft, Oracle and other technology companies to remove limits on how their products interact with those made by rivals, Bloomberg reported.

4. Citrix Buyout and Layoffs: Citrix and Tibco are planning layoffs as part of their merger, which is expected to be finalized later this month.

5. SAP Price Increases: SAP plans to increase maintenance fees by 3.3%, Reuters reported.

