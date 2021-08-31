5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 31 August 2021

Today's channel partner program & MSP news involves 2nd Watch, Build IT Live, Digicert, Dremio, IT By Design, SlashNext, Zoom Apps Fund & more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

1. Build IT Live 2021 Conference: During the company’s MSP conference in Jersey City, IT By Design unveiled Team GPS — a people-centric software platform that allows MSPs to build business plans, measure employee engagement and drive overall MSP team experience. We’ll share more details from the conference soon.

2. Zoom Funds Startups: The Zoom Apps Fund has completed a dozen investments in Zoom’s developer ecosystem.

3. Microsoft 365 Security – Email Detection and Response: SlashNext has announced the SlashNext Email Detection and Response service for Microsoft 365.

4. Talent – Cloud MSP: 2nd Watch has promoted EVP Chris Garvey to chief operating officer. Garvey previously oversaw product and market, and most recently was EVP of cloud services. He now oversees all of 2nd Watch’s service teams across cloud enablement and managed cloud, the company says.

5. Partner Program: DigiCert, a provider of TLS/SSL and PKI solutions, has announced the Trust Solutions Partner Program. The new program complements DigiCert’s existing TLS partner program, and will allow partners “greater access to new solutions, technologies and partner benefits,” DigiCert asserts.

6. Partner Program – SQL Lakehouse Software: Dremio has launched the Dremio Partner Network for the BI and analytics ecosystem. The global Partner Network includes Dremio’s cloud, technology, consulting, and system integration (SI) partners such as AWS, Intel, Microsoft, Tableau, Privacera, dbt Labs, Twingo and InterWorks, the company says.

