5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 24 June 2021

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. MSP Rebrand: C3 Cloud has rebranded as C3 Complete. The MSP now offers cloud, managed services, voice and collaboration, information security, connectivity and network engineering. C3 Complete is the second major MSP to announce a corporate rebrand in recent days. The other involved Eze Castle Integration rebranding as ECI.

2. IT Consulting & MSP Momentum: Accenture’s financial results for the quarter ended May 31, 2021, included:

Revenue of $13.3 billion, up 21 percent vs. the corresponding quarter last year.

net imcome of $1.57 billion, up 11.8 percent vs. the corresponding quarter last year.

Accentures financial results were stronger than Wall Street expected — which suggests the global IT consulting, managed IT services and cybersecurity markets have strong momentum. However, it’s important to note that the year-over-year comparison involves last year’s weak performance during the corona virus pandemic lockdown.

3. Integration- Avaya and Salesforce: Avaya has launched Avaya OneCloud for Service Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange. The integration allows partners and customers to connect Avaya OneCloud to Salesforce Service Cloud. The net result is voice integration with customer service applications.

4. Funding – Log Management: Graylog has raised an $18 million growth equity round led by new investor Harbert Growth Partners and co-investor Piper Sandler Merchant Banking. Existing investors Mercury Fund, High-Tech Gruenderfonds (HTGF), and Integr8d Capital also participated in the round.

5. Died: McAfee software founder John McAfee died by suicide in a Barcelona prison after the Spanish high court authorized his extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges, Reuters reports. The entrepreneur has not been associated with the security software company since 1994 or so.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs, Strategic Alliances and Integrations

1. Distribution & Community: D&H Distributing has launched a new partner engagement group, The D&H “Education Community.” The community spans nearly 60 solution providers with a major focus in the K-12 and higher education markets, D&H says.

2. Integration – Backup and Remote Support Software: reevert and Splashtop have partnered to “extend reevert’s intelligent ransomware-resilient data backup and management capabilities by providing secure remote access technology,” the companies say.

3. Partner Program – Digital Risk Mitigation: Constella Intelligence has launched the Constella Connect Partner Program (CCPP) for MSSPs, MSPs and MDR service providers. Constella also launched a new domain monitoring solution, aptly called Constella Domain Monitoring. The service enables partners to monitor the dark web for leaked information relating to a domain and corporate employee identities, the company says.

