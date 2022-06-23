5 Channel Partner and MSP Market News Updates: 23 June 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, June 23, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. IT Consulting vs. Recession: Accenture quarterly results & full-year forecast suggest the IT consulting & outsourcing markets remain strong amid recession talk.

2. Venture Capital Reality Check: Softbank, the venture capital firm that backs Pax8, is under pressure. Indeed, Softbank founder Masayoshi Son will face shareholders on June 24 amid the venture capital firm’s $34 billion market value loss over the past year, Bloomberg notes.

3. Private Equity: Thoma Bravo has invested in Grayshift, a provider of digital forensics solutions to public safety agencies. Financial terms were not disclosed. Existing investors PeakEquity Partners and C&B Capital will remain as shareholders in Grayshift.

4. M&A – Application Security: Synopsys has completed the WhiteHat Security acquisition for $330 million. The seller was NTT Security.

5. Channel Chief: DartPoints, a digital infrastructure provider, has hired AT&T veteran Jackie Steinberg as channel chief — a new role for the company.

6. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software: NICE Robotic Process Automation (RPA) version 7.7 has launched. Three key enhancements include:

embedded on-screen web callouts for more seamless real-time agent guidance;

an AI-powered business insights dashboard for accelerated and efficient decision making; and

a next-generation connectivity watchdog that identifies disruptions, analyzes their business impact, and recommends the best option for repair, NICE indicated.

7. Mobile Device Management (MDM): Only 23% of organizations say that all or nearly all of their mobile devices are enrolled in MDM (mobile device management) platforms, a State of Device Management report from Fleet indicated.

8. Partnership – IT Service Management: Tanium is partnering with ScreenMeet to integrate endpoint monitoring with remote desktop management capabilities.

9. Cloud Research: Deloitte’s latest findings are here.

