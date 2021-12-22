5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 22 December 2021

Today's channel partner program & MSP news involves Agora, Beyond Identity, Bishop Fox, CompuCom for sale, DXC, Ericom, High Wire Networks, MISA, NICE, Office Depot, Overwatch Managed Security & more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and Partner Program News

1. MSP Still for Sale?: Office Depot parent ODP has been trying to sell off its CompuCom business for roughly a year. ODP in November said it hoped to announce CompuCom’s sale before 2022 arrives. But will a CompuCom buyer emerge before the New Year?

2. DXC Sells Another Business Unit: The IT consulting giant sold off this DXC business unit for $65 million…

3. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software: NICE has launched version 7.6 of its robotic process automation (RPA) software. New capabilities include document digitization, ROI-based recommendation of ideal processes to automate, and a complimentary resource center with ready-made low-code/no-code resources for sharing, the company said.

4. Partnership – Managed Security Services: Overwatch Managed Security, owned by High Wire Networks, has introduced the Overwatch Open Prevention Suite (OPS) powered by ZTEdge, the Zero Trust Cloud Security Platform from Ericom Software.

5. Partnership – Offensive Security: Agora has partnered with Bishop Fox to promote attack surface management, exposure identification, continuous attack emulation, red teaming and overall cyber readiness.

6. Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA): Beyond Identity has joined MISA, a Microsoft-led association that ensures security software integrations among ISVs and MSSPs. As part of the move, Beyond Identity now integrates with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Single Sign On.

