5 Channel Partner and MSP News Updates: Tuesday 22 December 2020

A. What’s Happening Today

1. MSPs and Taxes: MSPs that offer various communications technologies could also face growing tax complexities, according to Avalara’s Steve Lacoff.

2. Partnership – 5G Networks: Verizon Business and Deloitte are partnering to offer 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions that can “transform manufacturing and retail, and ultimately expand to other sectors,” the company says.

3. Partner Program – Zero Trust Cybersecurity: ColorTokens has announced a partner program and associated portal for distributors, resellers, and other technology service providers.

4. Talent – Microsoft Office 365 Cloud Data Management: AvePoint, a data management solutions provider for the Microsoft cloud, has hired CollabTalk founder and CEO Christian Buckley as its Microsoft go-to-market director.

5. Talent – Channel Consortium: PSA, a systems integrator consortium, is promoting Matt Barnette to succeed Bill Bozeman as CEO. Barnette previously was VP of physical access control solutions at HID Global’s North America Business Unit. Earlier, he was president at Mercury Security. PSA members employ over 13,500 industry professionals and are responsible for over $4.5 billion annually in security, fire, life safety and pro audio-visual installations.

6. SPAC Formed, Tech Acquisition Coming: SoftBank Group filed to launch a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) on December 21, saying it planned to raise $525 million for an investment in a technology company, CNBC reports. SPACs are empty businesses designed for quick merger deals that ultimately transform an acquired private business into a publicly held business.

