5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market Updates: 22 April 2022

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs for 2022: The complete list and research are here.

2. Four-Day Work Week: Civo, a pure play cloud native service provider, has shifted to a four-day working week, following a successful trial across the business. Going forward, Civo employees will work a new week of 34 hours – reduced from 36 hours. This shift will mean Civo teams will now be able to work 8.5 hour days across the four-day work week. Staff will also be able to work these hours across a five-day week, should that approach work best for them, the company noted.

3. AWS Software Partner: Pyramid Analytics has joined the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for approved independent software vendors (ISVs) that run on or integrate with AWS.

4. Managed Cloud Services: Cloudreach, now owned by Atos, has launched Sunstone — a software platform “designed to accelerate the modernization of in-cloud environments,” the company says. Specifically, Sunstone “automates the continuous modernization of in-cloud applications to drive innovation, boost performance, increase security and reduce costs,” according to Cloudreach.

5. U.S. Energy & Cybersecurity: The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $12 million for six new research, development, and demonstration (RD&D) projects that will “develop innovative cybersecurity technology to help ensure energy delivery systems are designed, installed, operated, and maintained to survive and recover quickly from cyberattacks,” the agency said.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar