5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 21 May 2021

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Help Wanted – MSP Software: Kaseya plans to hire 500 employees for its Miami, Florida, office by the end of 2022, the company said in a prepared statement. The MSP software provider is seeking to fill technical, sales and marketing roles. Moreover, the company is seeking to hire cybersecurity analysts as part of a new managed security operations center (SOC) build-out.

2. Channel Chief: Telstra has named Mikoto Anzai as director of partners and alliances. She reports into Przemek Zajic, Telstra Americas VP for strategy, operations and partnerships, and will play a key part of the company’s enterprise and technology go-to-market sales approach.

3. Microsoft 365 Partner Momentum: AvePoint, a major Microsoft 365 partner, announced first quarter 2021 financial results. Total revenue was $38.8 million, up 19 percent vs. Q1 of 2020.

4. Data Protection: StorageCraft, an Arcserve company, has released upgrades to ShadowXafe and OneXafe Solo, the company’s flagship data and systems backup and recovery software, and its plug-and-protect backup and recovery appliance. Both solutions “now support multi-cloud environments with enhanced security features to give customers improved flexibility, performance, economics, and assuredness from their cloud and hybrid data backup protection and recovery investments,” StorageCraft says.

5. Funding – Cloud Storage: Wasabi, a low-cost alternative to Amazon Web Services (AWS) Simple Storage Service (S3), has raised $25 million in additional funding. The move expands Wasabi’s Series C round to $137 million. The additional funding was led by Prosperity7 Ventures. Also, Western Digital Capital, the investment arm of storage device manufacturer Western Digital, participated in the round.

