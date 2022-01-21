5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 21 January 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, January 21, 2022. Sip up.

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and Partner Program News

1. MSP and MSSP Staffing Services: Halexo has launched IT, NOC, DevOps, and Software Development staffing solutions for MSPs and MSSPs.

2. Cyber Talent Services: TD SYNNEX has launched the Passage Program, a professional service for current partners. Delivered through the TD SYNNEX Cyber Range, the program is designed to help bridge the growing cybersecurity skills gap through development of upcoming and established cybersecurity professionals.

3. Managed SASE & SD-WAN Services: BT will offer its customers VMware Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) as a global managed service. BT already offers a managed service based on VMware SD-WAN.

4. Small Business Managed Services: nDivision has launched an all-in IT support service for small and medium businesses.

5. Managed Identity Services: Simeio experienced a 55 percent increase in new client acquisition in 2021. Sales bookings increased exponentially by 74 percent in its existing geographies, including North America, the UK, and Europe, driving 35 percent higher EBITDA than projected. Still, actual revenue dollar figures were not disclosure.

6. QuickBooks Online Resellers: Intuit has launched the QuickBooks Online reseller commercial model, an economic approach designed to help the IT channel strengthen their portfolios and expand to back-office business apps.

7. Cloud Marketplace: AppDirect is adding an Amazon Web Services (AWS) suite of products to the AppSmart Marketplace under a two-tier resale model.

8. Microsoft Azure Expert MSP Partner: Predica Group has been recognized by Microsoft as an Azure Expert MSP.

