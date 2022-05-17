5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 17 May 2022

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. M&A and Private Equity – Identity Security: The SailPoint Technologies “go-shop” period has expired, which means SailPoint’s M&A deal with private equity firm Thoma Bravo is set to move forward. Thoma Bravo announced plans to acquire SailPoint for $6.9 billion in April 2022.

2. M&A and Professional Services Automation (PSA) Rebrand: After merging in November 2021, PSA software providers Mavenlink and Kimble Applications have rebranded and relaunched as Kantata. Looking ahead, Kantata will strive to counter FinancialForce in the PSA software tools market for Salesforce customers.

3. Managed IT Services – Banking: Mindtree will deploy and support Finastra‘s Fusion Payments To Go technology to banks in the Nordics, the UK and Ireland, as a managed service. Meanwhile, Mindtree is in the process of merging with LTI to create LTIMindtree, a $3.5 billion IT consulting, services and software giant.

4. Partnership – Microsoft: Syxsense, a provider of security management solutions, is partnering with Microsoft to receive early vulnerability information through the Microsoft Active Protections Program (MAPP).

5. Partnership: Insentra is the world’s first partner to be certified for AvePoint Cloud Records, the two companies said.

6. Executive Leadership: Former SolarWinds CEO and current Tricentis CEO Kevin Thompson has joined the board of directors at SonarSource, a provider of solutions for clean code.

7. Robotic Process Automation (RPA): Cyclone Robotics recently held its first annual partner conference ASIAPAC Partner Kick-off. At the event, Cyclone Robotics officially unveiled its APAC Partner Program to its global partners as a significant milestone in its international global expansion strategy.

8. Intel Executive Compensation: Intel shareholders rejected compensation packages for top executives, including a payout of as much as $178.6 million to CEO Pat Gelsinger, a regulatory filing showed on May 16, 2022, according to Reuters.

9. Microsoft Boosts Employee Compensation: Microsoft plans to “nearly double” its budget for employee salary increases and boost the range of stock compensation it gives some workers by at least 25%, an effort to retain staff and help people cope with inflation, Bloomberg reported.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar