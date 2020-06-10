5 Channel Partner Updates: Wednesday 10 June 2020

Here five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Cloud RMM and PSA Software for MSPs: Syncro appears to be gaining serious market momentum. The reasons? Simple pricing. Simple consumption. Ongoing innovations. And deepening capabilities that span invoicing, credit card payments, help desk, customer management, automation, scripting, remote access and email marketing. We’ll share some more details in the days ahead.

2. MSP Opportunity – Apple Mac Upgrades: Roughly 40 percent of Macintoshes used in business are at least five years old, according to Addigy, an Apple device management platform for MSPs and businesses. And nearly 25 percent of Macs are at least seven years old. On the one hand, the data may point to Mac upgrade opportunities. But on the other, the data may also show that Macs are good long-term, reliable IT investments.

3. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) – Part One: JOLT Advantage Group, a pure-play Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services provider in North America, is now a UiPath Certified Professional Services Partner.

4. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Part Two: Automation Anywhere rolled out multiple RPA-related announcements on Tuesday. Key developments include the creation of Private Bot Stores, The stores allow organizations to onboard, learn, and collaborate, so businesses can scale automation initiatives and drive rapid, enterprise-wide adoption within a secure, internal, cloud-based marketplace, Automation Anywhere asserts.

5. Partner Program – Smart Cities and Utilities: Itron, which develops technology to help utilities and cities manage energy and water, has unveiled the Itron Engage Sales Channel Partner Program. The program is available now for partners in North America and will roll out to Latin America (LAM), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC) over the next 12 months

6. U.S. Broadband Services: The FCC voted on June 9 to adopt auction procedures to provide up to $16 billion to areas that lack broadband service, including nearly 6 million rural homes and businesses, Reuters reports.

7. Video Conferencing – Voice Control: Lifesize has unveiled a native integration with the Alexa for Business intelligent assistant from AWS. Lifesize customers gain voice-activated controls via their existing Lifesize meeting room systems, without requiring additional hardware, the video conferencing company says.

8. Office 365 and File Sharing: Axcient x360Sync — a file sync and share server solution that MSPs can sell and manage for end-customers — now has native support for Microsoft 365.

