5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: Tuesday 09 March 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Talent – MSP Software: NinjaRMM has hired Duo Security veteran Dean Yeck as chief revenue officer. Yeck explains his MSP and channel partner priorities in this ChannelE2E interview.

2. Talent – Networking: Cisco Systems has promoted Salesforce veteran Maria Martine to chief operating officer.

3. Talent & Partner Program – Wireless Networks: Cradlepoint , a provider of cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, has hired multiple partner leadership experts as part of a global partner program and business expansion strategy. Key hires include:

Krissy Kelley, VP of Global Partner and Field Marketing. Kelley previously held key posts at Fortinet, Citrix, and RSA.

Lisa Wight, VP of Global Distribution and Partner Program. Wight has VMware- and Dell-related experience.

Steve Benvenuto, VP of Partner Sales, Americas. Benvenuto is a Cisco veteran.

Darryl Brick, VP Partner Sales, EMEA. Brick previously worked for Juniper Networks, Infoblox, Imperva, and ServiceNow.

4. Partner Program – SaaS Agency: Conversion Logix has released the The Conversion Cloud Partner Program, a private-label SaaS aimed at helping agencies convert website visitors into actionable leads for their clients.

5. Distribution – Arm Servers: Spinnakar has agreed to distribute ARM servers from Bamboo Systems in the UK and Ireland.

6. Distribution – IT Service Management (ITSM) Software: Ingram Micro has agreed to distribute Run2Biz service management software in Canada.

7. Distribution – Data Analytics: The Ingram Micro marketplace has agreed to distribute BeeCastle.

8. SOC 2 Certification: nClouds an MSP that offers Amazon Web Services (AWS) and DevOps consulting and implementation services, has been awarded SOC 2 certification. The examination was performed by an independent auditing firm, A-LIGN ASSURANCE.

9. Software Updates: VMware has released vSphere 7 and vSAN 7 updates to help IT teams “support new and existing applications with infrastructure that is developer and AI-ready; scales without compromise; boosts infrastructure and data security; and simplifies operations,” the company says.

10. Funding: Canto, a provider of digital asset management (DAM) software, has received a strategic growth investment from JMI Equity.

