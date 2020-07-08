5 Channel Partner Updates: Wednesday 08 July 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

1. M&A – Container Software Management: SUSE is acquiring Rancher Labs, a privately held open source company that develops a Kubernetes Management platform. The deal is expected to close before the end of October 2020.

2. M&A – Private Equity and Collaboration Software: Thoma Bravo, has completed its acquisition of Exostar, a provider of secure business collaboration software designed for compliance-centric customers.

3. M&A – Wireless IoT: Synaptics is acquiring certain wireless IoT assets from Broadcom for approximately $250 million in cash. The deal includes Broadcom’s existing WiFi, Bluetooth and GPS/GNSS products and business in the IoT market as well as future roadmap devices designed in advanced process nodes, the companies say.

4. MSPs – Security Awareness Training: VIPRE has launched VIPRE Security Awareness Training (SAT). Each VIPRE Security Awareness Training course features content that teaches users to keep security top of mind in everything they do. VIPRE SAT Manager is designed for MSPs and offers partners the option to choose from Essentials, Advanced or Enterprise level packages or to curate a custom solution from the full library of courseware that best fits their client’s needs, the cybersecurity software provider says.

5. HIPAA Compliance – Software Developers: Compliancy Group has developed HIPAA guidance for software developers. The offering specifically serves developers that are creating COVID-19-related apps. As COVID-19 apps access protected health information (PHI) to function, they are considered business associates under the HIPAA regulation, Compliancy Group notes.

6. Talent – Digital Content and Commerce: Episerver has hired SAP veteran Kirsten Allegri Williams as chief marketing officer (CMO). Episerver also brought on former head of SAP’s CX division, Alex Atzberger as its CEO, acquired AI platform Idio and Insite Software and closed out H1 with double-digit growth. Episerver was valued at $1.1B in late 2018 when it was acquired by Insight Partners.