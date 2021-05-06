5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 06 May 2021

Today's channel partner program & MSP news involves Automation Anywhere, Avaya, CDW, Cisco Systems, Cognizant, CyberArk, DigitalOcean, Extreme Networks, Huntress, Komprise, Ping Identity, Qualys, Tanium, Tech Data, Zix and more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, May 6, 2021.

What's In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Frequency: Every business morning.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Funding – Managed Detection and Response (MDR): In this MSSP Alert interview, Huntress CEO Kyle Hanslovan explains $40 million Series B funding, and laser-like focus on MSPs that support SMB customers…

2. IPO Speculation – Robotic Process Automation (RPA): Automation Anywhere has named James Budge as CFO and Mike Micucci as COO. The moves apparently reinforce Automation Anywhere’s potential march toward an IPO (initial public offering). RPA rival UiPath recently launched a successful IPO and a global distribution partnership with Ingram Micro.

3. Quarterly Financial Results: Here are updates from multiple companies…

Avaya Q2 2021 results: Revenue was $738 million, up 8 percent from $682 million. Net loss was $58 million, compared to a net loss of $672 million in Q2 of 2020.

Revenue was $738 million, up 8 percent from $682 million. Net loss was $58 million, compared to a net loss of $672 million in Q2 of 2020. CDW Q1 2021 results: Net sales were $4.84 billion, up 10 percent from $4.39 billion. Net income was $232.6 million, up 38.6 percent from $167.9 million.

Net sales were $4.84 billion, up 10 percent from $4.39 billion. Net income was $232.6 million, up 38.6 percent from $167.9 million. Cognizant Q1 2021 results: Revenue was $4.4 billion, up from $4.2 billion. Net income was $505 million, compared to $367 million in Q1 of 2020.

Revenue was $4.4 billion, up from $4.2 billion. Net income was $505 million, compared to $367 million in Q1 of 2020. CyberArk Q1 2021 results: Revenue was $112.7 million, up from $106.8 million. Net loss was $15.2 million, compared to positive net income of $2.4 million in Q1 of 2020.

Revenue was $112.7 million, up from $106.8 million. Net loss was $15.2 million, compared to positive net income of $2.4 million in Q1 of 2020. DigitalOcean Q1 2021 results: Revenue was $93.7 million, up 29 percent from $72.8 million. Net income was $3.3 million, up from a net loss of $12.5 million in Q1 of 2020.

Revenue was $93.7 million, up 29 percent from $72.8 million. Net income was $3.3 million, up from a net loss of $12.5 million in Q1 of 2020. Ping Identity Q1 2021 results: Revenue rose 12 percent to $68.9 million. Net loss was $15.9 million, far larger than a $4.3 million net loss in Q1 of 2020.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $68.9 million. Net loss was $15.9 million, far larger than a $4.3 million net loss in Q1 of 2020. Qualys Q1 2021 results: Revenue rose 12 percent to $96.8 million. GAAP net income was $200,000 compared to $18.7 million in Q1 of 2020.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $96.8 million. GAAP net income was $200,000 compared to $18.7 million in Q1 of 2020. Zix Q1 2021 results: Revenue rose 14 percent to $60 million. GAAP net loss was $2.5 million, compared to a net loss of $900,000 in q1 of 2020.

4. Work From Home vs. Return to Office: Google expects about 20% of ifs workforce to still work remotely after its offices reopen this fall, while some 60% will work a hybrid schedule that includes about three days in the office and two days “wherever they work best,” the Associated Press reports.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Talent – Cisco Partner Marketing: Cisco Systems has named Luxy Thuraisingam as the new head of global partner marketing, the company disclosed in a blog.

2. Talent – Networking: Extreme Networks has named Paul Semak as senior VP of Americas sales. He reports to chief revenue officer Joe Vitalone and leads Extreme’s sales operations in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. Also, Hurmuses is now VP sales for Asia Pacific and Japan. He reports to John Morrison, Extreme’s SVP of international sales.

3. Talent – Data Management as a Service: Komprise has hired Cohesity and Commvault veteran Martin Gibbons as channel director, EMEA. Also, HPE and EMC veteran Ben Conneely joined Komprise in January 2021 as regional sales director for the UK, Ireland and Northern Europe and was promoted to VP of EMEA in April 2021.

4. Talent – Distribution: Tech Data has named three well-known channel executives to key positions. The moves include:

Sammy Kinlaw becomes senior VP of North American sales

Kevin Kennedy as senior VP of endpoint solutions

Stacy Nethercoat, senior VP of advanced solutions

The new positions arrive amid the pending Synnex-Tech Data merger.

5. Integration – Cisco Webex Box: Cisco Webex and Box have announced “new and deepened integrations between the two technology platforms to make it easier for customers to work securely and effectively in the cloud.”

6. Certifications – Endpoint Management: Tanium has launched the Tanium Career Certifications Program, a formal training curriculum for partners and customers. Tanium investors include Salesforce. Together, Salesforce and Tanium have launched IT Service Center, which offers IT service management (ITSM), remote monitoring and management (RMM) and security capabilities to partners and customers.

