5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 06 January 2022

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and Partner Program News
1. M&A – Cloud Marketplace for MSPs: Pax8 has acquired TVG.
2. M&A – MSP: Thrive, backed by private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners, has acquired InCare Technologies.
3. Private Equity – Initial Public Offering (IPO): TPG Capital, a private equity firm that backs Kaseya, is preparing a potential IPO.
4. Incorta Channel Partner Program: Incorta, which develops a Direct Data Platform, has launched the Incorta Partner Program. Inaugural partners include Accenture, eCapital Advisors, ibTech, Infosys, Perficient and Wipro.
5. SaaS – Application Performance Management (APM): HEAL Software Inc. has launched a SaaS-based version of its APM and AIOps software.
6. Executive Leadership – Cyber Protection: Acronis has hired Cofense, McAfee, HP and Juniper veteran Michael Callahan as chief marketing officer (CMO). Acronis in recent years has expanded beyond its BDR (backup and disaster recovery) software base to offer cybersecurity and cyber protection solutions for service providers and enterprise customers.
7. Partnership – Datadog and Amazon Web Services (AWS): Datadog and AWS have inked a partnership to “develop and deliver tighter product alignment in the future.” Details were vague, but numerous integrations are in place. Datadog’s cloud-based software already provides visibility into AWS-hosted, on-premises and hybrid environments “during every phase of a cloud migration,” the companies said.
8. WiFi Networks: Linksys has launched its WiFi 6 Cloud Managed Access Point.
