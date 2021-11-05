5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 05 November 2021

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, November 5, 2021. Sip up.

What's In Our Daily Brew?

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. MSP Software – Security: N-able has added more cybersecurity expertise to its board of directors, and formed a cybersecurity committee within the board. The latest addition is Microsoft security executive Ann Johnson.

2. MSP Software – Executive Leadership: Addigy, which develops a multi-tenant Apple device management software platform, has promoted Jason Samples to the newly created role of chief revenue officer (CRO).

3. CMMC Regulations and MSPs: A pair of new federal regulations that were posted — and then withdrawn — from the Federal Register could bring significant changes to the Department of Defense’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program, SC Media reports. Meanwhile, a consulting firm called Prescott is assisting MSPs with CMMC compliance training and expertise.

4. Partnership – Cloud Cost Management Tools: OSC Korea is the first Kubecost reseller in South Korea.

5. Training – Google Cloud: Google Cloud Premier Partner Cloudbakers/Qwinix has launched Cloudbakers University, an online, on-demand learning environment for Google Workspace users in large and midsize enterprises.

6. OpenText Quarterly Results: OpenText, parent of Carbonite and Webroot, announced Q1 of fiscal year 2022 financial results. Key metrics included:

Revenue of $832.3 million, up 3.5 percent from Q1 last year.

Net income of $131.9 million, up 27.6 percent from Q1 last year.

7. Datadog Quarterly Results: Datadog, which develops various cloud monitoring tools, announced Q3 financial results. Key metrics included:

Revenue was $270 million, up 75 percent from Q3 last year.

Net loss of $5.5 million, which was smaller than a $15.2 million net loss from Q3 last year.

