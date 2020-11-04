5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Wednesday 04 November 2020

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. IT Consulting Growth: NRD Companies, a group of companies specializing in global information technology and consulting, grew revenue 15 percent during the first nine months of 2020, NRD Companies reports. Among the highlights: NRD Companies continued developing public sector management and economic digital infrastructure projects in 22 countries, including Lithuania and places as remote as Mauritius, Uganda, Bangladesh, Samoa, and Eastern Caribbean, NRD says.

2. Partnership – IoT and ServiceNow: Integrated Solutions Management (ISM), an IT consulting firm in Tampa, Florida, claims to be the first partner to deploy ServiceNow Connected Operations in North America. The ServiceNow offering helps customers to manage their Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure.

3. Partnership – Google Cloud MSP: AHEAD, a major IT consulting firm, has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program as a Sell and Service partner.

4. Partnership – Networking Education: Cisco Systems and Ambow Education Holding of China have inked a strategic partnership to cooperatively launch international career education, training and certification services, all online.

5. Integration – Unified Communications: Vyopta, a provider of Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) monitoring and insights, now supports the latest generation of Poly endpoint devices. Indeed, Vyopta now provides real-time metrics for Poly’s Studio X Series (X30 and X50) and G7500 room systems to detect and troubleshoot potential performance issues.

6. Distribution – Synnex Company Breakup: Synnex’s board has approved the breakup of Synnex and Concentrix into two publicly held businesses. The breakup is expected to occur before 2021.

7. Distribution – Network Threat Detection: India distributor Redington has agreed to distribute CyGlass, a SaaS AI-driven network threat detection solution. CyGlass Network Defense as a Service (NDaaS) provides automated anomaly detection and response capabilities for small, midsize and large organizations, CyGlass asserts.

8. Deployment – SD-WANs: Telarus, a master agency and technology services distributor in the United States, has selected Granite Telecommunications as its managed SD-WAN provider. Under the three-year agreement, Granite will deliver managed VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud to Telarus’ corporate headquarters in Sandy, Utah.

9. Talent – Data Discovery & Privacy: BigID has hired Acoustic, Salesforce, Oracle and SAP veteran Julia Fare as the senior VP of alliances and channels.

10. Talent – Cloud ERP and PSA: FinancialForce, a provider of ERP and professional services automation (PSA) software for Salesforce cloud CRM, has hired Cisco Systems and Teradata veteran Scott Brown to succeed Tod Nielsen as president and CEO.

11. Talent – Performance Monitoring: Virtana has hired Dell Technologies veteran Kash Shaikh as president and CEO. Virtana provides Global 2000 companies with the tools they need to optimize and manage hybrid and multi-cloud environments,” the company says.

