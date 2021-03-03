5 Channel Partner and MSP News Updates: Wednesday 03 March 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. MSP Accepts Bitcoin: ManhattanTechSupport.com, an IT service provider in New York, is now accepting Bitcoin as a payment method for its services.

2. MSP Focuses on Senior Citizen Communities: Asbury Communities has launched ThriveWell Tech, an IT outsourcing and consulting services company for senior living operators and other organizations across the healthcare spectrum. Asbury Communities is a not-for-profit system of continuing care retirement communities and related aging services.

3. MSP Education: Pax8 has unveiled MSP Foundations, its first live eight-week instructor-led course delivering MSPs “key fundamentals for developing a dynamic and profitable business.” Offered through Pax8’s partner education program Pax8 Academy, the eight-week class “empowers partners to build strategic business initiatives, drive toward profitability, and excel in today’s modern channel,” the company says.

4. Funding – ServiceNow Partner: Nuvolo, a ServiceNow partner, has raised $31 million in Series C funding led by Insight Partners. Nuvolo’s Connected Workplace software is a SaaS-based Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS). Nuvolo’s software supports workplace service management across facilities and device maintenance, regulatory compliance in operations, and operational technology (OT) cybersecurity capabilities.

5. Funding – Sales Automation: Dooly has raised $20 million in new capital to scale its sales automation platform. The platform positions itself as the fastest way for salespeople to update Salesforce.com, take sales notes, and manage all deals so “nothing slips through the cracks.”

6. Data Protection: Arcserve has unveiled Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP) 8.0. The company says version 8.0 offers ransomware prevention across hardware, cloud, SaaS, and other environments. The launch comes one week after Arcserve and StorageCraft disclosed their merger plan.

7. Talent – Digital Consulting: Nerdery has named Nick Katzenbach as chief growth officer.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Channel Sales: archTIS, a subsidiary of Nucleus Cyber, is launching a dedicated US Federal and Defense Sales and Channel Practice in the United States. Bill Kalogeros has joined archTIS’s leadership team as director, US Federal and Defense Industry Base. Riley Repko will serve as a strategic consultant.

2. Partnership – MSP-MSSP Relationship: Buchanan Technologies, a major MSP, has expanded its service catalog to leverage ArmorPoint’s managed cybersecurity solution. ArmorPint’s areas of expertise include threat detection and response, IT incident management, automated asset discovery, security automation and orchestration, and more.

3. Partnership – 5G Networks: Network software provider Mavenir and managed Kubernetes provider Platform9 are partnering to to accelerate the rollout of 5G services.

4. Partner Program – Data Centers: American Tower has launched a new channel program to support its Edge Data Center solution. The program allows designated agents to help customers collocate in the six Edge Data Centers in Atlanta, Georgia; Austin, Texas; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; Jacksonville, Florida; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The program’s first partner is XaaS1.

C. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar