5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 02 February 2022

Today's channel partner & MSP news involves Alkymi, AppOmni, Augmentt, Cacadeo, Extreme Networks, Ingram, IT By Design, Kyndryl, Lacework, Liongard, SaaS Alerts, Salt Security, Sysdig, Titan HQ, Vijilan Security & more.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Endpoint Visibility: Liongard has launched Endpoint Visibility. It’s part of a larger strategy to empower MSPs with end-to-end visibility across endpoint, network and cloud systems. We’ll share more perspectives soon…

2. Partnership – NOC and XDR: IT By Design and Vijilan Security have partnered to create a Managed Extended Detection and Response offering, branded as mXDR. This marks Vijilan’s first-ever MSP/Network Operations Center (NOC) alliance, the companies said.

3. Channel Chief: Extreme Networks has named Scott Peterson as senior VP of global channel sales and Mark Dellavalle as senior Vice President of Global Systems Engineering. Both will report to Chief Revenue Officer Joe Vitalone.

4. Talent – AWS Consulting Partner: Cascadeo, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP, has hired Thomas Burns as senior VP of sales. Burns previously cofounded Green House Data, a sustainable cloud hosting and colocation organization that rebranded to Lunavi in 2020.

5. Partner Program: Salt Security, an API security company, unveiled a global expansion of its Salt Security Essential Partner Program. Moreover, the company hired Jon Peppler, as VP of worldwide channels. He joins the Salt Security team of international sales leaders, including Anton Granic, VP of Worldwide Sales, and Sunil Dutt, Director of Channel Sales, EMEA and APAC.

6. Partner Program – Container and Cloud Security: Sysdig is doubling down on channel partner relationships — including partnerships with CDW, Trace3, Optiv, ePlus, EVOTEK, GuidePoint Security, Presidio, Sorint.lab, and SVA. In addition, Sysdig is building out its dedicated channel partnership team to address both channel and cloud partners, which is expected to grow 200 percent by the end of March, the company predicated.

7. Partner Program: Lacework has “strengthened investment in its growing partner ecosystem with the introduction of the new Lacework Partner Program,” the company asserted.

8. Channel Chief: TitanHQ has hired channel veteran Jeff Benedetti to lead North American sales and go-to-market efforts.

9. Alliance – Kyndryl and Pure Storage: The two companies have inked a global alliance to support end-customers. Kyndryl has similar relationships with Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The growing partner lineup after Kyndryl spun off from IBM to become an independent managed infrastructure service provider in 2021.

10. Strategic Alliance – Workflow Automation: Ingram Micro Inc. has announced a strategic alliance with Alkymi Inc., which specializes in data workflow automation. The new U.S. relationship “expands Ingram Micro’s emerging hyper automation practice, specifically around unstructured data and workflow solutions.” It also provides channel partners with “access to Alkymi products including Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), which historically has been underserved by automation technology.” The Ingram-Alkymi partnership surfaces a few months after Ingram and UiPath disclosed a robotic process automation partnership.

11. SaaS Security Management Tools: AppOmni has expanded its platform to deliver SaaS Security Management for Workday, as well as enhanced coverage for Microsoft 365 and ServiceNow, the company said. Meanwhile, MSP-friendly startups such as Augmentt and SaaS Alerts continue to enhance their SaaS management and security platforms for MSPs.

