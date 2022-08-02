5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 02 August 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Sip up.

Frequency: Every business morning.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSPs – Leading Datto Partner: EnCompass is now a Blue Diamond partner of Datto, a Kaseya company. EnCompass ranks among the top two percent of Datto partners worldwide.

2. Venture Capital – 5G Startups: Singtel plans to invest another US$100 million into Singtel Innov8, its corporate venture arm, raising its total capital commitment to US$350 million. Innov8 invests in startups focused on 5G, Artificial Intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, cybersecurity and emerging technologies.

3. Reseller Partnership: DataBank will offer Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection and Application Security solutions to customers that want to further protect their data center assets.

4. Partner Program – Extreme Networks: The Extreme Networks partner program now features “badges” for specialized partners in such areas as State and Local Government; Sports and Entertainment Delivery; and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

5. Partner – AWS Security Competency: Tata Consultancy Services has achieved the Compliance and Privacy distinction in Amazon Web Services (AWS)’ newly launched Security Competency.

6. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Forecast: The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software market will reach $3.35 billion in 2023, up 19.5% from 2022, Gartner forecast. At first glance, the key takeaway suggests demand for RPA software remains strong — but the RPA market growth rate is slowing. Still, RPA software startups such as Rewst are just getting started in the MSP SMB market.

7. Executive Leadership – Hybrid Cloud Software: Nutanix has named Andrew Brinded to succeed Dominick Delfino as chief revenue officer (CRO). Delfino stepped down to pursue a new opportunity at another technology company.

8. Executive Leadership – Distribution: ScanSource has named Alex Conde to chief people officer. In this role, Conde will lead the company’s global People & Culture team, focusing on “advancing ScanSource’s talent and recruitment strategies, culture-focused initiatives and overall People success,” the company said.

9. Executive Leadership – Secure Access Service Edge (SASE): Versa Networks has hired former Verizon Business executive Pantelis Astenburg as VP of sales for the DACH region.

B. In-Person Channel Partner Summits & MSP Conferences