5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 01 October 2021

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. MSP Software: Kaseya has announced various IT management, automation, data protection and cybersecurity enhancements across its MSP-focused software portfolio. Details are here.

2. AWS Managed Services: Amazon Web Services has released Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus, which allows customers to monitor containerized applications. The managed service integrates with AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) and AWS CloudTrail to allow customers to more easily control and audit access to data.

3. Partnership – Channel Marketing Software: Incentive Solutions and Channeltivity have partnered to help customers “manage their partner relationships and incentivize their channel partners through rewards programs,” the two companies say.

4. Partner Program – eXtended Detection and Response (XDR): Anomali has launch of the Anomali Technology Partner Program (TPP).

5. Partnership – Cyber Insurance and Security: SentinelOne has partnered with Blackpanda and Pandamatics Underwriting. The result: Asia Pacific businesses gain cyber incident response, active threat hunting and incident response services bundled with cyber insurance.

6. M&A – No Deal: Zoom Video Communications and Five9 have scrapped their $14.7 billion merger agreement amid regulatory scrutiny and Five9 shareholder pushback.

