5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 22 March 2022

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Software Integrations: Gradient MSP’s integration program, known as Synthesize, has attracted 60 vendors since launching in mid-February 2022. On paper, that means a potential 80 MSP software products or so can be integrated into eight PSA (professional services automation) software platforms. Gradient’s platform simplifies vendor integrations and reconciles the billing and revenue capture challenges around everything-as-a-service for MSPs and technology solution providers worldwide.

2. ServiceNow Managed Services: Aspire Systems has launched ServiceNow Managed Support Services to “help businesses get the maximum value out of their ServiceNow instance,” the IT consulting firm indicated.

3. Google Cloud Partner: SADA, a public cloud MSP and Google Cloud Premier Partner, has grown its SaaS Alliance Program partner base more than 350 percent since the program’s January 2021 launch.

4. Partner Program – Data Security: Netwrix has launched a partner program that unifies such acquisitions as Stealthbits, NNT, PolicyPak and Anixis.

5. Partner Program – Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software: UiPath has launched a Technology Partner Program for independent software vendors (ISVs).

6. Partnership – BlackBerry and Samsung: The two companies are partnering to give customers “a better way to respond to critical events,” BlackBerry and Samsung indicated.

7. Financial Results – Data Center Colocation Services: Cyxtera’s revenue was $178.4 million in Q4 of 2021, up 3.3 percent from Q4 of 2020.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar