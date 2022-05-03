5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 03 May 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Channel Chief – Government IT Services: NeoSystems, a full-service strategic outsourcer, IT systems integrator and MSP to the government contracting market, has hired Kathy Gibbs as VP of partners and alliances.

2. MSP Software- Cloud Data Protection: N-able has launched Cove Data Protection, a cloud-first data protection-as-a-service (DPaaS) solution.

3. Partnership – Accenture-SAP: The latest step in their cloud partnership involves SOAR with Accenture services.

4. Qualys Partner Program: Qualys has launched an enhanced channel and integration partner program.

5. Free Google Training: Google will provide any U.S. business over $100,000 worth of online courses in data analytics, design and other tech skills for their workers free of charge, Reuters reported.

6. Ingram Micro: Ingram Micro’s 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report is available here.

7. Sustainable IT Services: NTT has launched IoT Services for Sustainability, which span: OCR Meter Reading, Water Leak Management, Predictive Maintenance & Environmental Monitoring.

8. Dell Technologies: The company partnered with Snowflake on a major data management and storage effort. Also, the company expanded its APEX (technology-as-a-service) portfolio with various managed services for cyber recovery and multi-cloud capablities.

9. Talent – Northern Ireland IT Services: Former Novosco leader Patrick McAliskey is now the lead board member at Outsource Group, which is founded and led by CEO Terry Moore. Outsource recently merged with ANSEC IA, an IT security consultancy serving the UK & Ireland. Outsource Group has roughly 70 employees, and expects to grow that figure to over 100 team members this year.

