Unified Communications Acquisition: Telesystem Buys Abacus Group Inc

Business communications company Telesystem has acquired Abacus Group Inc, a national provider of unified communications and managed IT services, for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 63 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Abacus is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts but works in 30 states. Through the deal, Abacus’ customers will gain access to Telesystem’s customer support and product portfolio, according to the company.

The acquisition is part of Telesystem’s strategy to “acquire organizations that have a concentration of multi-location customers that require complex managed solutions falling within the Telesystem product portfolio,” the company said.

Telsystem Acquires Abacus Group: Executive Insight

John Martin, president and CEO, Telesystem, commented:

“We look forward to continuing the same premium service that Abacus’ customers have experienced and appreciated over the years, while giving those customers access to a much broader product portfolio. This acquisition is a repeat of successful acquisitions that we’ve done recently and hope to do in the future.”

Mary Mulloy, CEO, Abacus Group, said:

“We had quite a few options on the table when it came to selling our company, and the decision came down to finding the right buyer that we knew would care for our customers the same way we do. I’ve been so impressed with the level of care and attention to detail that the Telesystem team has demonstrated, from the top of the organization all the way down. We are excited to work together to open our clients up to their wider product portfolio.”

About Telesystem

Telesystem provides service in all areas of the United States, with most organic growth being driven through their national partner channel.

The company offers network, communication and collaboration solutions. Telesystem works in 45 states, Washington DC and four other countries. Its customers include hospitals, educational institutions, banks, retail and regional governments.