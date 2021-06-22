Syntax Acquires Canadian SAP Partner Illumiti

Managed cloud provider Syntax, backed by private equity firm Novacap, has acquired SAP systems integration and management consulting firm Illumiti. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 349 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. Meanwhile, M&A activity involving SAP partners remains steady and strong.

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Illumiti is a systems integration and management consulting company with offices in Canada, the United States and Switzerland, serving customers globally.

The acquisition will allow both companies to offer end-to-end technical and functional SAP solutions and expertise to their customers, according to Syntax. The addition of Illumiti also brings more than 250 SAP professionals to Syntax, the buyer announced.

Illumiti’s customers will gain access to Syntax’s infrastructure and application managed services (ITIM and AMS) capabilities, and access to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and digital manufacturing spaces. Similarly, Syntax customers will have access to Illumiti’s SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Business ByDesign capabilities, the companies said.

Syntax Acquires Illumiti: Executive Insight

In a prepared statement about the deal, Christian Primeau, global CEO of Syntax, said:

“No matter how much we’ve grown, Syntax has always been a boutique partner at scale with deep entrepreneurial roots. Our top priority when looking for a company to help us expand our functional SAP capabilities was finding one that was equally as entrepreneurial and customer-centric. Illumiti was the obvious choice, and we are excited to collaborate with them and further their growth in the industry.”

Nir Orbach, CEO of Illumiti, added:

“We are very excited to be joining forces with Syntax and the resulting expansion of our solution offerings, which we are confident will benefit our customers. Our organizations are a perfect match in terms of people, resources and expertise. Together, we will be one of the preeminent SAP services providers globally – able to provide our clients with all of the services and products they need to achieve their objectives and realize their vision.”

Ted Mocarski, senior partner, Novacap, concluded:

“We are proud to continue acquiring entrepreneurial companies that expand Syntax’s comprehensive technology solutions, while enhancing its commitment to its customers. As businesses of all sizes continue adapting to change, it’s mission-critical to retain an IT partner that can help keep up with the pace of demand. Syntax is a trusted partner that will deliver real business value.”

About Syntax

Syntax is a portfolio company of Novacap, a Montreal-based private equity firm that made a strategic investment in the company in July 2016.

Founded in 1972, Syntax is a multi-cloud and multi-ERP managed cloud provider for mission critical applications in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, health care, construction, transportation, utilities and more.

The company previously acquired Linke, which provides SAP on Amazon Web Services (AWS), in April 2021. In 2019, the company bought EmeraldCube Solutions, an Oracle partner that offers managed services for JD Edwards applications on AWS and other platforms, in 2019.