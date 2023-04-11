Pax8 Names David Powell New VP of Sales Strategy

Cloud commerce marketplace Pax8 today announced the appointment of David Powell as Vice President of Sales Strategy. Pax8 is a Colorado-based company with about 1,500 employees. The company operates a cloud-based marketplace that allows MSPs and channel partners to source various SaaS applications and business services. Powell will lead the company’s sales strategy efforts to drive growth and revenue by working with managed service providers (MSPs) to develop and strengthen the company’s cybersecurity offerings, Pax8 said in the statement.

Powell has 26 years of experience in the IT industry, Pax8 said, including in various areas such as account management, security, sales and marketing, channel strategy, and business acquisitions and development.

Powell most recently served as chief revenue officer at Evo Security, an IAM platform for MSPs. Prior to that, Powell was president at Prodoscore and is a board member for the Inspire Brands Foundation. Powell also served as SVP of growth at ConnectWise, where he was responsible for account management and cybersecurity partner programs. Powell also played a key role in the expansion of multiple SaaS businesses, including LogicMonitor (which was acquired by Vista Equity Partners) and Perch Cybersecurity (acquired by ConnectWise). He has a wealth of experience in fast-growth companies, having been part of three successful exits and seven acquisitions backed by private equity, according to Pax8.

Powell received his Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Master of Arts in Public Relations from the University of Alabama. He was recognized as a CRN Channel Chief in 2017, 2021, and 2022, and was included in the Birmingham Business Journal’s “Top 40 Under 40” in 2011. Additionally, he has been featured five times on the MS mentor list of “Top 250 People in Managed Services.”

“We are thrilled to have someone of David’s caliber join Pax8 during this significant period of our company’s growth,” said Jared Pangretic, SVP of sales, Americas. “David’s passion for the channel community is evident in his efforts to empower MSPs and help them succeed in a constantly evolving market. His extensive network and deep understanding of the MSP landscape have earned him a reputation as a trusted advisor and thought leader in the industry.”

“David’s extensive experience and exceptional track record will undoubtedly prove invaluable to our organization,” said Nick Heddy, Chief Commerce Officer at Pax8. “We are particularly excited about his amazing work and contributions in the MSP realm, and we look forward to seeing his contributions drive our partners’ continued success.”

“Joining the Pax8 team is a great privilege, and I am eager to help MSPs of all scales to navigate the complex landscape of cybersecurity threats,” said Powell. “As the prevalence of these threats is not diminishing, but instead anticipated to continue expanding and intensifying over time, my aim, in tandem with Pax8’s mission of fostering MSP achievement, is to help MSPs implement strong and all-encompassing cybersecurity solutions that ensure the protection of both their organization and their clients.”

Pax8 Executive Appointments

Powell’s appointment is part of Pax8’s heightened commitment to assist MSPs in expanding their cybersecurity strategies to meet the evolving needs of their customers in today’s rapidly growing security environment. Powell will report to Jared Pangretic, SVP of sales, Americas.

In February, Pax8 named Rob Rae Corporate Vice President of Communities and Ecosystems. Rae spent years at Datto from its early BDR days through its acquisitions of other vendors, technology expansions, and eventual IPO. Before Datto, Rae helped build Level Platforms, a remote monitoring and management (RMM) vendor that was acquired by AVG Technologies in 2013.