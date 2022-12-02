Outsourced Software Development M&A: Unosquare Acquires Catalyst UX

Unosquare, a nearshore digital transformation company backed by private equity firm Trivest Partners, has acquired Catalyst UX — a digital experience agency that supports such vertical markets as medical, life sciences and FinTech. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 978 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

M&A: Nearshore Technology Consultancy Gains UX Design Expertise

Unosquare, founded in 2009, is headquartered in Oswego, Oregon. The company has 710 employees listed on LinkedIn. Unosquare provides custom software development with agile software delivery professionals located un the United States, Latin America, and the United Kingdom.

Key Unosquare services include staff augmentation, QA and Testing, Java, Application Support and Maintenance, Cloud Computing, Mobile Application Development, Project Management, and more.

Catalyst UX, founded in 1994, is based in San Mateo, California. The company’s services include application modernization, full UX design and development, and digital innovation.

Unosquare Acquires Catalyst UX: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Unosquare CEO Giancarlo Di Vece said:

“Catalyst is a wonderful acquisition to further our impact and value with our clients. This acquisition continues to enhance our ability to have transformational relationships with clients in our industry.”

Added Catalyst CEO Paul Giurata:

“I am very excited about Catalyst being an Unosquare company. While we will continue to service our clients as usual, we’ll also be able to offer best in class digital engineering. At the same time, we’ll help grow Unosquare’s User Experience practice to enable the design and development of world-class digital products.” “Catalyst marks the second acquisition for Unosquare in the last twelve months.

Concluded Mario R. Masrieh, principal at Trivest Partners:

“Throughout our partnership, Giancarlo and the entire team have repeatedly demonstrated an ability to further add the best talent and service capabilities to continue serving their more than 70 enterprise clients.”

Trivest Partners: Additional Private Equity Investments

Trivest Partners has owned Unosquare since 2020. The private equity firm has extensive experience across the IT services market.

Additional Trivest Partners investments and/or acquisitions include:

Trivest also owned OnePath before selling off that IT services business in 2017.