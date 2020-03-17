New York Governor Cuomo: U.S. Coronavirus Pandemic May Not Peak Until May 1

Warning the United States coronavirus pandemic may not peak until May 1, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo vows close work with President Trump, and vice versa.

In a data-filled, empathetic speech about the coronavirus pandemic this morning, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo — a democrat — described his ongoing conversations with President Trump.

Among the takeaways:

Cuomo complemented the federal government and Trump’s team, but also said there’s no way individual states can manage the coronavirus pandemic without the federal government’s help.

Cuomo reinforced the need for New York to raise its hospital bed capacity, and is working with the federal government to explore various options.

Cuomo assured America that Trump and his team are “on it” when it comes to listening to issues and working through challenges associated withe the pandemic.

The governor predicted the pandemic will not peak for about 45 days — or roughly, not until May 1. That date parallels a statement from Trump yesterday, who said that after the peak the pandemic may not be behind us until July or August 2020.

Multiple times during today’s speech, Cuomo reinforced that he and Trump are in regular contact and that this no time for partisan politics. During the portion.of the speech I heard, Cuomo did not mention his earlier criticisms of the federal government and its response to the pandemic.

The speech, in short, was a sign that democrats and republicans increasingly realize the potential enormity of the pandemic — and our need to unify or commitment to battle the pandemic.

What It Means for Channel Partners, SMBs

Amid the latest pandemic estimates, U.S. channel partners should expect a continued squeeze on SMB business operations until at least May 2020, with market tensions potentially declining by July or August 2020.

Follow venture capital firm Sequoia Capital‘s advice to its portfolio startups: Question every assumption about your business. That means:

Study your cash runway;

fundraising;

sales forecasts;

marketing;

headcount; and

capital spending.

Tackle all those items. Now.