Coronavirus: Keep Gatherings to 10 People or Less, Trump Says

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump and the U.S. Federal Government now recommend that people keep gatherings to 10 people or fewer.

When asked how long it may take for the U.S. to emerge from the pandemic, Trump says the answer is likely July or August, based on answers he has heard from his advisors.

U.S. markets fell about 13 percent on the news (we’re double-checking the figure). The markets will take care of themself once the virus is behind us, Trump said.

Dr. Deborah Leah Birx, a key point-person in the federal government’s coronavirus fight, called on millennials to protect their grandparents — The Greatest Generation — and their parents by staying home and not gathering in groups larger than 10 people.

Meanwhile, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has called on the Army Corp of Engineers to study specific locations — such as college dorm rooms — that can be used for impromptu hospitals. President Trump says he’s aware of the request and looking into it. He also emphasized the need for state governors to maintain close, coordinate relationships with the federal government.

The U.S. will scale coronavirus testing to tens of thousands of tests per week, federal officials say during press conference. (We’re double checking to see if that data point is per-week or per day.)