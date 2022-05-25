N-able RMM Migration Services for MSPs Surface Amid Pending Kaseya-Datto Merger

N-able has launched a suite of services to help MSPs optimize and scale their businesses. Poke around the new N-hanced Services, and you’ll notice that they include “migration services to assist growth MSPs with integrating and consolidating RMM platforms.”

The migration services surface at a key time. Amid Kaseya’s pending $6.2 billion buyout of Datto, rival MSP software companies have been brainstorming various migration packages in case some MSPs want to migrate away from RMM (remote monitoring and management), PSA (professional services automation), BDR (backup and disaster recovery) from Kaseya or Datto.

Admittedly, some MSPs are concerned that the pending Kaseya-Datto business combination will face challenges across R&D, IT support corporate culture and more. But Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola has assured MSPs that the company plans to invest in Datto’s platforms. Moreover, Kaseya and Datto have been in growth mode ahead of the M&A deal.

N-able N-hanced Services: Key Capabilities for MSPs

Amid that backdrop, the new N-able N-hanced Services provide MSPs with premium onboarding, premium support, migrations, and custom solutions—to “do more with fewer techs and get more out of their [N-able software] investment faster,” the company said. N-able did not disclose pricing for the services. Nor did the company specifically mention competitive migrations as a goal for the services.

In a prepared statement about the services, Leo Sanchez, vice president of support & services, N-able, said:

“In a nutshell, our new N-hanced Services are really all about performance, protection, and partnership. We know that our partners are struggling with challenges like labor shortages, security, and more and more devices in more increasingly complex environments. With this new offering, we’re putting our experts to work to help them get the most out of our solutions and optimize their current workforce so they can actually do more with less staff. They can leverage bespoke services that meet them where they’re at and get to a place where they see real value faster.”

N-able Owner Thoma Bravo Looked At Datto, And…

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo owns both N-able (publicly held, $NABL) and ConnectWise (privately held). Thoma Bravo considered acquiring Datto and merging the business into ConnectWise, but ultimately avoided a Datto buyout bidding war because the private equity firm believed the ask price was too high, sources have told ChannelE2E.