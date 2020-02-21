MSP360 Preps Unified Billing, Data Protection Partner Education Tools

MSP360, a provider of multi-cloud data backup and recovery (BDR) solutions, preps united billing and business education tools for MSPs.

MSP360, a provider of multi-cloud data backup and recovery (BDR) solutions, is working on several R&D and business expansion efforts. The initiatives include:

New Headquarters : MSP360 has moved to a new corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

: MSP360 has moved to a new corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Simplified Billing: A unified billing platform is expected to arrive at the end of Q2.

A unified billing platform is expected to arrive at the end of Q2. MSP Education Tools: The company is preparing to launch MSP University — a platform featuring educational business content that addresses marketing, sales, HR, finance and customer service.

The MSP University effort is not to be confused with a former MSP University website that a third-party consulting firm ran about a decade ago, and a similarly named MSP University effort from Cisco Systems and ConnectWise.

MSP360: Recent MSP Data Protection Business Milestones

MSP360, formerly known as CloudBerry Lab, appears to have successfully transitioned to its new corporate brand in 2019. Among last year’s business milestones, MSP360 points to:

Managed backup service activations reached 210,226;

revenue for the backup-as-a-service (BaaS) platform rose 38 percent from 2018; and

MSP360 backed up more than 400 petabytes of data across 450,000 endpoints.

Fast forward to February 2020, and more than 8,500 MSPs now leverage MSP360’s BaaS platform each day.

The company did not disclose actual revenue and/or profit figures.

MSP Data Protection: Crowded Backup and Disaster Recovery Market

Admittedly, MSP360 competes in an extremely crowded market, where multiple rivals are seeking funding, up for sale or planning various business expansion moves. Among the players to watch:

Oh, and Datto is likely pursuing an IPO in the first half of 2020, ChannelE2E believes.

Amid all those BDR market movements and gyrations, MSP360 appears to be in growth mode.