MSP Security Conference: Join Us In September

Security-driven MSPs will learn MDR, XDR & managed security sales/technology strategies during MSSP Alert Live 2022 in Washington, DC. Join us.

MSSP Alert Live 2022, the premier managed security services conference for MSSPs and MSPs, is set for September 19-21 in Washington, D.C.

Why should you register now to join us? First up, we’ve confirmed a keynote fireside chat with Ryan Orsi, the worldwide lead for Amazon Web Services’ MSSP partner strategy. If you’re trying to figure out your MSP security strategy across public clouds and hybrid clouds, Ryan will be center stage to answer your questions.

But that’s not all. MSSP Alert Live 2022 now has 30-plus confirmed cybersecurity sessions designed to help MSPs and MSSPs to…

Meet key executive leaders who represent the world’s Top 250 MSSPs. Learn how leading MSSPs & MSPs are further automating MDR, threat hunting, incident response and other cyber practices. Hear how MSSPs and MSPs are addressing M&A, valuations, cyber talent, compliance & controls, supply chain security, and third-party risk management. Develop your managed security sales, packaging and pricing strategies for 2023. See the latest innovations and technologies (XDR, MDR, SOC as a Service and more) in our expo hall.

Our overall goal? Helping you to develop your managed security services roadmap for 2023.

PS: Check this blog weekly as we unveil additional keynote speakers, presenters and market experts who are set to address the MSSP Alert Live 2022 audience.