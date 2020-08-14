10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended August 14, 2020

This week's most read channel partner & MSP news stories involved SBA PPP loan updates, Equinix, VMware layoffs, SolarWinds MSP, cloud market share stats & more.

Which news, analysis and research stories generated the most ChannelE2E readership this week? Here’s the lineup, along with the implications for IT consulting firms, MSPs (managed IT service providers), VARs and more.

1. SBA PPP Loan Updates: How Congress may evolve the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to eliminate more paybacks and permit some small businesses to take a second round of loans.

2. Huawei Banned: Which Countries?: The 5G equipment debate continues. The latest updates involve the United States, Germany, India and telecom service providers.

3. VMware Layoffs: Some Staff Cuts: The virtualization and cloud software provider sees some changes on its channel team, but cuts appear highly targeted ahead of earnings call later this month, and forthcoming VMworld 2020 virtual conference.

4. SolarWinds May Spin Off SolarWinds MSP: Last week’s big news continues to attract strong MSP reader interest.

5. Tech M&A: 2020 Deals Listed: ChannelE2E so far this year has tracked more than 300 mergers and acquisitions involving MSPs, IT consulting firms, and more. See the entire list.

6. Cloud Market Share 2020: The latest stats for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and more.

7. VMware on Oracle Cloud Details: VMware’s multi-cloud reach continues to expand, and Oracle vows global support.

8. Kevin Thompson, John Pagliuca Discuss Potential SolarWinds MSP Spin-Off: Why SolarWinds is exploring the potential move, directly from the company’s C-Suite.

9. Equinix Buys 2 Data Centers: The buyer and seller reveal the deal’s valuation…

10. SolarWinds MSP Spin-Off?: 10 Takeaways: ChannelE2E’s key takeaways for MSPs to consider.