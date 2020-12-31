10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 31 December 2020

This week's 10 most read news stories involved Lux Research, N-able, SBA PPP (paycheck protection program) loans, SolarWinds MSP, Thoma Bravo Advantage SPAC & more.

10. Channel Partner Programs Database: Our growing database of channel partner programs designed for MSPs, VARs, IT service providers, ISVs and more. Search the database or submit your program as a potential listing.

9. M&A List: Over 530 mergers and acquisitions involving MSPs, technology companies, private equity firms and more.

8. Top 10 Emerging Technologies to Watch for 2021: Perspectives from Lux Research.

7. Alleged Nashville Bomber and 5G Conspiracies?: The details so far.

6. Thoma Bravo forms SPAC: Private equity firm Thoma Bravo forms SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) called Thoma Bravo Advantage; plans to raise $900 million for combo IPO/software acquisition.

5. Top 100 Vertical Market MSP Survey: Participate in the survey and your MSP could earn honors as a top vertical market specialist.

4. SolarWinds Orion Breach Timeline: When the hack started, who got breached, and what SolarWinds has said about the attack. A day-by-day timeline with continued updates.

3. Huawei Banned or Permitted: A country-by-country list of where China’s Huawei and associated equipment is either permitted or banned for deployment. The list is particularly timely as countries and businesses plan 5G wireless network equipment rollouts.

2. Solarwinds MSP Rebrands as N-able: President John Pagliuca explains latest step in SolarWinds MSP spin-out plan, emphasizes recent Orion security incidents did not involve MSP software tools.

1. More SBA PPP Loans for Small Businesses: New legislation finally gets approved, paving the way for more Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans organized by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Here are the latest details.