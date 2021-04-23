10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 23 April 2021

ChannelE2E's most read technology news this week involves Atos; Axcient; Druva funding; Cohesity IPO speculation; UiPath RPA for MSPs; and more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Druva Late-Stage Funding Now, IPO Later?: Druva raises $147 million in late-stage funding. Cloud data protection & backup company valued at over $2 billion. IPO speculation continues.

9. Cohesity IPO Speculation: Cloud data protection, backup & ransomware recovery software provider Cohesity hints IPO at $3.7 billion valuation or more is not far off.

8. Technology and MSP M&A List: ChannelE2E has tracked more than 230 mergers and acquisitions involving MSPs, IT consulting firms and technology companies so far in 2021.

7. Atos Acquires 3 IT Services Businesses: Latest Atos acquisitions provide product lifecycle management (PLM), cybersecurity & video analytics expertise.

6. UiPath IPO Recap: Big initial public offering reinforces robotic process automation (RPA) market momentum; reveals UiPath RPA channel partner & MSP opportunities.

5. Simplify Your MSP Technology Stack: By reducing the operational overhead of vendor management, MSPs can reallocate those resources and cut costs to boost their bottom line, Axcient asserts.

4. Technology SPACs List: Nearly 90 Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) are seeking to acquire and/or merge with technology businesses. Check ChannelE2E’s Technology SPACs List daily for ongoing updates.

3. SolarWinds Orion Breach & Cyberattack Timeline: A detailed, day-to-day look at how the SolarWinds Orion breach happened, corrective measures and the ongoing investigation.

2. SBA PPP Loan Application Deadline & Updates: Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds from the Small Business Administration could dry up before the lending program ends in May. ChannelE2E’s ongoing PPPP updates continue.

1. Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs – 2021 Edition: The new list and the associated research reveal the top MSPs in healthcare, financial services, legal, education, government and more.