10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 22 January 2021

This week's most read ChannelE2E news & analysis content involved Citrix, CompuCom, McAfee, Office Depot, SBA PPP loans, Staples, Thoma Bravo Advantage SPAC, Vista Equity, Wrike & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Public Cloud Market Share: The latest market share stats involving Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure and more.

9. Staples-Office Depot M&A Speculation: No deal has emerged, but the CompuCom IT services business hangs in the balance…

8. M&A Lists for 2021 and 2020: We’ve covered more than 60 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals involving MSPs, technology companies, private equity firms and more so far in 2021. Also, we tracked 538 M&A deals in 2020. Check out the complete lists.

7. Citrix Systems Acquires Wrike from Vista Equity Partners: The acquisition involves work management and project management software, and essentially counters Slack — the platform that Salesforce is acquiring.

6. McAfee Layoffs Confirmed: McAfee cuts some staff even as the security software company ramps up its XDR (eXtended Detection and Response) and cloud native application protection efforts.

5. Thoma Bravo Advantage SPAC Completes IPO: The SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) is designed to acquire a software company… Thoma Bravo already owns stakes in MSP-friendly software companies such as Barracuda, ConnectWise, SolarWinds and Sophos, among many others.

4. Huawei Banned or Permitted: Systems integrators and IT consulting firms worldwide seek to understand where Huawai’s 5G network equipment is permitted for deployment — and where the gear is banned. ChannelE2E’s country-by-country list provides context.

3. More SBA PPP Loans for Small Businesses: A new round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans — organized by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) — is now available. Here are the latest details.

2. SolarWinds Orion Breach Timeline: New updates from Microsoft and Symantec further describe how hackers hit SolarWinds Orion software to launch attacks against government agencies and business targets.

1. Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs Survey: The survey closes today (Friday, January 22). Results and honorees will be disclosed in April. Participate now.