10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week of 21 January 2022

This week's most read ChannelE2E news stories involved Bain Capital, Citrix Systems, Datto-Infocyte, IBM Watson for Health sold, Intelitechs, Kyndryl, Rackspace & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC) Acquires SAP Partner Olivehorse: This particular deal may help PwC to assist customers with their supply chains, while leveraging SAP’s software.

9. Rackspace Acquires Microsoft Azure Partner: The deal involves Just Analytics, a Microsoft Azure Data Analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) cloud partner in the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

8. Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 90 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first few weeks of 2022.

7. IBM Completes Kyndryl Spin-Off – Now What?: Kyndryl is now a standalone MSP focused on managed infrastructure services business. The big question: Can Kyndryl grow? Ahead of the spin-out, Kyndryl was shrinking amid overall MSP industry growth.

6. Big Systems Integrator Buyout?: The chatter suggests Bain Capital may acquire French IT services firm Inetum Group at a $2.27 billion valuation. ChannelE2E explains why.

5. IBM Sells Watson Health to Private Equity: The move comes as IBM CEO Arvind Krishna seeks to improve the company’s revenue mix while abandoning certain businesses that often didn’t fulfill their promise under IBM’s ownership. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

4. Citrix Buyout?: Citrix may be acquired by Elliott Management & Vista Equity Partners, and merged into Tibco, reports about Citrix buyout discussions suggest.

3. MSP Acquisition – Intelitechs Buys Microsoft Partner Total Cloud IT: Here’s what the deal means.

2. Datto Acquires MDR, EDR and Threat Hunting Business: Infocyte purchase counters Barracuda-Skout; ConnectWise-Perch, Kaseya-RocketCyber & Huntress, among others.

1. List of Companies That Require Covid-19 Vaccinations: Planning on-site visits to customer offices in 2022? Read this list of businesses that require COVID-19 vaccination before you show up on-site.