10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 19 February 2021

ChannelE2E's most read technology news this week involved Accenture, Axcient, Liongard, Snowflake, SPACs, Thoma Bravo Advantage, Torii & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Funding – SaaS Application Management Provider Torii Raises $10M: Torii will leverage funding to further automate the discovery, spend optimization, operations & compliance of SaaS applications. Other key names to know in the SaaS application management and/or monitoring market include Augmentt, Intello (acquired by Sailpoint) and SaaS Alerts.

9. Accenture Acquires SAP Cloud Partner Edenhouse: The deal empowers Accenture with an SAP Platinum cloud & on-premises application consulting firm in the United Kingdom.

8. Texas Power Outages – MSPs, CSPs Stay Online: What went wrong with the Texas power grid, and out IT service providers remained online. Business continuity updates involving Samsung Electronics, multi-cloud MSP Rackspace, and MSP-focused software provider Liongard.

7. Thoma Bravo Advantage SPAC Details: Lots of readers continue to track Thoma Bravo Advantage, a new SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) from private equity firm Thoma Bravo. The big question: Which enterprise software company will Thoma Bravo Advantage acquired?

6. MSP Industry Regulations – What You Need to Know: A Louisiana legislation regulating MSPs went into effect February 1, 2021. Even if you’re not in Louisiana, what can MSPs expect? Axcient shares answers.

5. Technology Company M&A List for 2021: We’ve covered 130 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals so far in 2021. Most involve MSPs, technology companies, and private equity firms. Also, we tracked 538 M&A deals in 2020. Check out the complete lists.

5. Accenture Buys AWS & Snowflake Cloud Data Lake Partner: Why did the global IT consulting firm snap up Infinity Works? ChannelE2E explains the deal.

4. Accenture Acquisitions List: A look at 57 companies that the global IT consulting company has acquired. Targets include IT consulting firms, MSPs and MSSPs that specialize in cloud, SaaS application deployments, big data analytics, digital transformation, cybersecurity and more.

3. List – 32 Technology SPACs: What exactly is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company — and how might SPACs influence technology companies and their channel partners? ChannelE2E’s SPAC list offers answers and daily updates.

2. SolarWinds Breach Senate Hearing: The Senate Intelligence Committee on February 23 will hold a hearing about the SolarWinds breach. Executives from SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye and CrowdStrike are expected to testify. Click the story link for our entire breach timeline.

1. SBA PPP Loans and SBA Bug Fixes: The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) fixes bugs in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) application process.