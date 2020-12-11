10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 11 December 2020

This week's 10 most read news stories involved AWS re:Invent, AppSmart, Deloitte, HashedIn, Ingram Micro, MicroCorp., Peraton, Platinum Equity, ServiceNow, SolarWinds MSP, Thoma Bravo, Veritas Capital & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Top 10 ServiceNow Service Provider Partners: The list for 2020.

9. Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: Our annual list.

8. AppSmart Acquires Master Agent MicroCorp: Senior VP and GM Renee Bergeron explains why.

7. Thoma Bravo’s Blank Check?: The private equity firm already owns or backs Barracuda, ConnectWise, SolarWinds and Sophos, among many others. Here’s what may be next…

6. AWS re:Invent Live Blog: Everything that’s happening during Amazon’s virtual conference for cloud partners and customers.

5. 510+ M&A Deals Involving MSPs and Technology Companies: Yes indeed, our 2020 list of mergers and acquisitions has surged above the 500 deal mark.

4. Deloitte Acquires SaaS Consulting Firm: Deloitte Consulting acquires HashedIn Technologies, a SaaS software development firm for Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, Confluent, Salesforce & RedisLabs cloud deployments.

3. Bit IT Services Buyout: Private equity firm Veritas Capital acquires Northrop Grumman federal IT services business for $3.4B. Acquired assets will merge into Peraton.

2. New SolarWinds CEO, MSP Spin-Out Update: Details about the CEO transition, as well as an update on the potential SolarWinds MSP spin-out.

1. Ingram Micro Acquired: Details about the private equity buyer and the deal.