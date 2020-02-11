Mobile World Congress: Will Coronavirus Concerns Trigger Cancelation?

Mobile World Congress (MWC) leaders will hold a board meeting on February 14 to discuss potentially canceling the massive telecoms trade show, Reuters reports.

MWC 2020, scheduled for February 24-27 in Barcelona, Spain, has been in the spotlight amid the coronavirus outbreak. Most of the cases and deaths have occurred in China, but numerous technology firms are worried about the outbreak’s potential to spread — and multiple big-name companies have canceled plans to attend MWC 2020.

The MWC 2020 cancelations, according to reports, so far include:

Amazon

AT&T

Cisco Systems

Ericsson

Facebook

Intel

LG Electronics

Nvidia

Sony

Sprint

MWC 2020 organizers did not comment about the Reuters report, and rumored February 14 meeting to allegedly discuss the show’s status. In the meantime, the MWC website outlines precautions and health-related best practices that attendees can take at the show.

Meanwhile, RSA Conference 2020 — a massive cybersecurity event — is scheduled for February 24-28 in San Francisco. That show also is taking precautionary measures to minimize any potential coronavirus-related risks.